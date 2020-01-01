Ighalo: House of Assembly probe Osun United over alleged ‘missing’ €10,000 from Manchester United move

The Nigerian outfit was reportedly entitled to a certain percentage following the 31-year-old's temporary switch to Old Trafford in January this year

Osun State House of Assembly has opened a probe into the alleged diversion of Osun United’s €10,000 gained from Odion Ighalo’s loan move to .

Ighalo completed a temporary switch to Old Trafford from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January, a contract which was later extended until January 2021.

His return to earned his first professional club Osun United, formerly known as Prime FC, who play in the Second Division of the Nigerian league, a reported sum of €10,000 (4.5 million naira).

More teams

The Osogbo-based outfit received the money at a time when they were struggling financially to register for the 2020-21 National League season and pay their players’ salaries. This €10,000 amount from the loan of Ighalo to Manchester United would have reportedly helped the club meet their financial commitments.

Article continues below

The Chairman of Osun House Committee on Sports, Hon. Adrullahi Adegbile confirmed their investigation is still ongoing and he assured all individuals involved in the alleged diversion of the funds will be summoned.

“When we got the information, we invited all the parties. After a thorough investigation into the issue, I assure you, we will make our findings public. We will still invite them this week,” Adegbile told the Punch.

Goal attempted to reach Osun United for further information, but the calls were not answered at the time of going to press.