Ighalo: Former Manchester United forward could become a coach or agent

The former Nigeria international has revealed how he would like to spend the rest of his life when he retires from professional football

Former Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo has stated he would like to become a coach or an agent after ending his football playing career.

The 31-year-old currently plays for Saudi Professional League club Al Shabab after a one-year loan stay with the Red Devils.

The attacker has scored three goals for the White Lion since his arrival at the club and had also previously featured for Lyn, Udinese, Watford, Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo revealed he is having a good time in Saudi Arabia and will like to go into management or become an agent when he ends his playing career.

“I'm enjoying it, that's the most important thing - the fans love me and I am enjoying my time in a different country, a different league and culture. We're top of the league at the moment so hopefully, we can keep going and win it,” Ighalo told Sky Sports.

“I've played in six or seven different countries now and I enjoy my football, so who knows the next destination!

“I'm not afraid to go to a new country, a new league, a new culture, and learn a new language. I'm ready for whatever opportunity.

“I'd love to still be involved in football, maybe an agent or a coach but let's see what happens.”

Ighalo became the first Nigerian to feature for Manchester United when he joined the side in January 2020 on loan from Shanghai Shenhua and revealed he enjoyed the opportunity he was given at the club.

“I'm very proud because playing for Manchester United has raised my profile and people are now talking about me more,” he continued.

“Going back to Nigeria, people still want Manchester United jerseys today, even though I am not playing for Manchester United anymore!

“Sometimes I have to order some shirts from Manchester to give to people over there - that's how big and how privileged I am to play for such a great club.

“Being the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United is great. If I keep talking about it, then I will get emotional, I'm just so happy.”

The 31-year-old made 23 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions before leaving the club in January to team up with Al Shabab.