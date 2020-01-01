‘Ighalo always wanted Man Utd move’ – Success tipping ‘big brother’ to thrive back in England

The Nigerian striker’s former Watford team-mate is pleased to see an international colleague living out his dream at Old Trafford

Odion Ighalo “always wanted” a move to , admits fellow Nigerian, Isaac Success, with the 30-year-old frontman now “getting what he deserves”.

The Red Devils found themselves in the market for more firepower during the January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s search for another goal-getter went down to the wire, with fresh faces still being sought at Old Trafford as the winter deadline approached.

Eventually, Ighalo was taken back to the Premier League from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

He was a surprise signing for many, with United heavily linked with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Erling Haaland.

Ighalo does, however, boast prior experience of life in England as a boyhood Red Devils fan.

Solskjaer is currently easing him into the fold in Manchester, but Success expects his talented countryman to prove his worth and silence any doubters.

The forward told his club’s official website of Ighalo: “I'm so pleased for him.

“He's always wanted this and it's finally happened. When he finishes his career he'll be able to look back and say, ‘I did it. I finally made it to where I wanted to get to.’

“He messaged me straight away saying, ‘I'm back, I'm back.’

“He's so happy there and ready to start working for the team to see what he can achieve there. He's a very hard worker and waited so patiently for this opportunity. He's getting what he deserves.”

Success is well placed to pass judgement on what Ighalo can offer United having played alongside him on a regular basis down the years.

International outings have been complemented by domestic spells together at Granada in and Watford.

“I know him very well,” said Success.

“He played in Granada when I was there and he told me how good it would be to come to Watford in a new environment and in the Premier League.

“We still talk all the time after he left Watford and I can talk to him even more now he's back in .

“He is always encouraging me. He's part of my family, like a big brother to me. I appreciate that. I'm looking forward to seeing him on Sunday.”

Watford are preparing to take in a visit to Old Trafford, with United hoping that Ighalo and Co can inspire them to another victory which will lift them closer to the Premier League’s top four.