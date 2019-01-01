‘If Klopp wins title he’ll never have to ask for anything in Liverpool’ – Kirkland hails ‘hero’ coach

The former Reds goalkeeper believes a first top-flight title in 30 years can be taken to Anfield, with a commanding lead held in the Premier League

If Jurgen Klopp delivers a Premier League title triumph this season then he will “never have to do anything again in ”, says Chris Kirkland, with the German looking to secure “hero” status.

The man calling the shots at Anfield is already an icon in the eyes of many as he has helped to return tangible success to Merseyside, with Liverpool savouring glory again in 2018-19.

The Reds are also back in the hunt for domestic triumphs, with an eight-point lead currently held over the chasing pack in the English top-flight.

It has been 30 years since Liverpool last landed that crown, with Klopp now being charged with the task of getting over that line and cementing his own standing as a legend.

Former Reds goalkeeper Kirkland told Sport Witness on the 2019-20 campaign: “Amazing. I’ve always been a Liverpool fan and my first game was when I was seven years old standing in the Kop. As a Liverpool fan, it’s brilliant. It’s exciting times.

“I think Jurgen deserves a lot of credit. Three or four years ago, there was a bit of negativity around the club, but he’s brought the whole club back together.

“I go down to Melwood quite a bit and am lucky enough to watch the training. No matter who’s down there, whether it’s the person taking the bins out, someone cooking the food or washing the kit, he treats everyone exactly the same way.

“He’s got so much time for everybody and has brought that feel-good factor back. The fans know that – they adore him and they won the Champions League last year.

“If he can get us the league title for the first time in 30 years, he’ll never have to do anything again in Liverpool because he’ll be a hero. There’s a long way to go. Sunday (the win against Man City) was a huge game and nine points is a big gap.

“But it’s Man City you’re talking about – they pulled it back last year. But I’m hoping this is the year.”

City are nine points adrift of Liverpool at present, but there are still 26 games to come.

The defending champions are not about to throw in the towel but Kirkland believes it will be Merseyside, rather than Manchester, celebrating come May.

Pressed on whether he feels confident in the Reds’ quest, the ex- international added: “Yeah, I am.

“It’s been bubbling for a couple of years, we won the Champions League last year for the first time since 2005. It’s been bubbling since he [Klopp] came to the club and he’s transformed it completely.

“They have some world-class players. If we can keep the big players fit… I think in the next two months they play Saturday-Tuesday-Sunday-Wednesday every week after the international break until Christmas, so that’s going to be a challenging period for them to keep everyone fit.

“But if they do that, I’m definitely backing them to win it.”