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'If I speak, I’m in trouble' - When an Arsenal fan has to choose between Saka and prime Hazard

GOAL's FanZone
E. Hazard
B. Saka
Arsenal
Premier League
Chelsea

Faced with choosing between Arsenal’s homegrown star Bukayo Saka and the legendary Eden Hazard, this fan hesitated, smiled, and then spoke from the heart. His unexpected answer reveals the unbreakable bond between supporters and their club heroes.

In the tapestry of football, where loyalties are as fierce as they are enduring, few exchanges capture the quiet poetry of fandom quite like the one that unfolded on a London street. An Arsenal supporter, confronted with a simple yet provocative question: Bukayo Saka or Eden Hazard?

While the speaker initially hesitated, jokingly referencing the famous Jose Mourinho quote, "If I speak, I'm in trouble," clearly weighing up the potential backlash from half the group who still worship the Belgian wizard.

The host isn't having it. "Speak", calmly with that perfect mix of banter and pressure only proper football crew can deliver.

He takes a deep breath, steels himself, and drops the hammer: "Saka."

It was a moment of pure, unfiltered allegiance—one that speaks volumes about the soul of modern football support

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Bournemouth crest
Bournemouth
BOU
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Let's be real. Hazard was pure magic in his prime. That shimmy, that burst of speed, those goals that left goalkeepers picking the ball out of the net while wondering what planet the guy came from. Chelsea fans still get misty-eyed remembering nights when Eden turned the Premier League into his personal playground.

@goalfanzone

Arsenal fan would take Bukayo Saka over Eden Hazard 😳 #football #premierleague #arsenal #saka #chelsea

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But Saka? The kid's been on a different level lately. Arsenal's homegrown hero, carrying the attack with a smile that says "I've got this," while delivering assists, goals, and moments of sheer brilliance week after week. He's the heartbeat of Mikel Arteta's side, the one who shows up big in the biggest games and makes the impossible look routine.

For an Arsenal supporter to choose the current Gunner over a certified Premier League legend? That's not just fan bias, that's next-level faith. It's the kind of moment that sums up exactly why we love this sport: the blind loyalty, the cheeky risks, and the absolute joy when someone owns their choice even when the room is ready to roast them.

Somewhere, Hazard is probably chuckling while sipping a well-earned coffee in retirement, wondering how the new generation is already stealing hearts. And Saka? He's too busy lighting up the pitch to notice the noise.

One thing's for sure – this Arsenal lad didn't just pick a player. He picked his fighter. And the whole squad of mates will be reminding him of that answer for seasons to come. Fair play, lad. Fair play. ⚽

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