'If I have to kick them, I will kick them!' - Fernandes says he needs to play with emotion 'to feel alive'

Bruno Fernandes says he has no problem playing with emotion as the Manchester United star isn't afraid to mix it up with opponents.

Fernandes discusses value of emotion

Not afraid of battling friends and foes alike

Midfielder is with Portugal for Nations League

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes has had a few tussles with opposing players, but he says he isn't afraid to go at any opponent, regardless of who they are or what relationship he has with them.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s who I am," he told The Athletic. "What you see on the pitch is the Bruno who is passionate for the game, who will not give anything away. I can even fight with somebody who is my friend away from the pitch. I play against Wolves and there are many Portuguese players (in the Molineux squad) but if I have to kick them, I will kick them. If I have to moan at them, I will.

“I need that. I played many games where I was quiet, and nobody said anything about that. But I did not feel myself. I need it to feel alive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes hasn't quite been at his best this season, having scored just one goal in eight games for Manchester United in all competitions, but his ability to wind up opponents remains unparalleled.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? The midfielder is currently with Portugal for a pair of Nations League games against the Czech Republic and Spain.