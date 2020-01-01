'If Barcelona follow you, it is an honour' - Luiz Felipe's agent reacts to Camp Nou links

Stefano Castagna hasn't ruled out the prospect of his client joining up with the reigning La Liga champions at some point in the near future

Luiz Felipe's agent has described 's reported interest in the defender as an "honour", while confirming that several clubs have been in contact over his availability in recent months.

Felipe has enjoyed a stellar 2019-20 campaign with Lazio, racking up 23 appearances across all competitions in total.

The 22-year-old has been one of the driving forces behind the Biancocelesti's title challenge, with Simone Inzaghi's side currently boasting the best defensive record in .

More teams

Lazio have risen to second in the standings after 26 fixtures, and sit just a point behind , who are now facing a real challenge in their bid to win a ninth successive Scudetto.

Felipe's performances at Stadio Olimpico have not gone unnoticed among Europe's elite, with Barcelona reportedly leading the race for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

Stefano Castagna, who represents the Brazilian, has now broken his silence on the rumours surrounding his client's future, insisting he is not surprised that the Blaugrana are keeping tabs on one of Lazio's prized assets.

"If Barca follows you, it is an honour," Castagna told Mundo Deportivo. "Although the player now has his head in Lazio and trying to win the title, once all this situation that is affecting us for the coronavirus, Barca is Barca.

"They are seeing what he is doing in , hence many top teams have gone to Lazio for him.

"Several clubs were asking about him at the club before the coronavirus exploded due to the great campaign he is having with Lazio, so it would not surprise me if he also sparked Barca's interest. There are no central defenders on the market at the moment."

Castagna added on Felipe being well suited to due to his unique qualities: "He is a very complete centre-back. Very technical, very fast, only 22 years old and has a European passport.

"His game is ideal for Spanish football."

Article continues below

Serie A has been suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused major disruptions to the sporting calendar across the globe.

The current football season has been called to a halt in almost every country in Europe, with La Liga, , and the Premier League also shutting down indefinitely.

UEFA announced that Euro 2020 had been pushed back by a year on Tuesday, while also confirming new dates for the and finals, with both competitions currently on hiatus in the last 16 stage.