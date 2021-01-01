‘I’d bench myself!’ – Pogba jokingly gives Solskjaer advice after seeing Man Utd stat

The World Cup winner has joked that he should perhaps be among the Old Trafford side's replacements

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has joked that he should be put on the bench in future after seeing a statistic about the club’s performance.

When United have Pogba in their starting XI, they win only 1.9 points per game, whereas when he is on the bench, they take 2.2 points per game on average.

He has joked that he should be considered a replacement for the Red Devils in that case, although he says it is also a challenge for him to embrace.

What was said?

When this statistic was put to him by Canal+, he joked: “So you have to put me on the bench then! I had not seen this statistic. If the team does better without me, I would totally understand that the coach would put me on the bench.

“It's a good challenge for me anyway. I hope it turns to the other side. I hope people will win more with me than without me.”

Pogba on his new role

Pogba is being asked to play in a deeper role this season due to the influence of Bruno Fernandes in the starting XI, and he says that he is not as concerned about providing game-winning contributions like goals and assists.

“I try to be as decisive as possible, despite being further from the goal,” he said. “I have other qualities than those of being a match winner. I'm deeper on the pitch and more defensive. It's a N’Golo Kante role, let's say.

“I feel good. Physically I feel better.”

