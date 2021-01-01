Ibrahimovic & Lukaku fines to be donated to charity, AC Milan & Inter confirm

The two forwards went head-to-head in a fiery Derby della Madonnina back in January, and are waiting to learn the sum of the fines they will face

AC Milan and Inter have confirmed the fines imposed on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku for their on-field spat in January will be donated to charity.

The pair went head-to-head and exchanged verbal volleys in Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia quarter-final win, in which both players scored and Ibrahimovic was later sent off. The two strikers were each charged with unsportsmanlike conduct after an investigation.

The sum of the fines is still to be agreed, with the clubs in a plea deal with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

What happened between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku?

A fiery Derby della Madonnina was stopped for several minutes after Lukaku reacted angrily to a foul from Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli, with Ibrahimovic squaring up to his former Manchester United team-mate as he attempted to remonstrate with the referee.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku went head-to-head 😳 pic.twitter.com/8U7nMpH4kH — Goal (@goal) January 26, 2021

As the teams went in for half-time, Lukaku was heard accusing Ibrahimovic of insulting his mother.

Ibrahimovic could reportedly be heard saying: "Go do your voodoo sh*t, you little donkey. Go do your voodoo sh*t. Call your mother!"

Lukaku responded: "Well, let's go inside, you b*tch. We will see."

Ibrahimovic apparently repeated his previous comment with Lukaku replying: "F*ck you and your wife, you little b*tch."

Ibrahimovic had opened the scoring but was sent off for a second bookable offence early in the first half. Lukaku equalised from the penalty spot before Christian Eriksen won the game in the 97th minute with a free-kick.

What’s next?

While Milan were flying high at the time, it looks as though it will be Inter and Lukaku who have the last laugh.

This Romelu Lukaku/Zlatan Ibrahimovic mural on the streets of Milan is stunning 😍 pic.twitter.com/tt487A89vO — Goal (@goal) February 25, 2021

They were knocked out of the Coppa Italia in the next round by Juventus but now look well set to end their 11-year wait for a Scudetto by winning Serie A.

Article continues below

They went into the international break six points clear of second-placed Milan with a game in hand, with Lukaku having scored again in a 3-0 league win over their city rivals in late February.

Inter travel to 11th-placed Bologna on Saturday, while Milan host 10th-placed Sampdoria.

Further reading