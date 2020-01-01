'I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave' - Rojo urges Man Utd to let him stay with Estudiantes

The defender featured in just one game before play was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic

Marcos Rojo has urged to allow him to extend his loan with boyhood club Estudiantes de la Plata.

The Argentine defender joined Estudiantes on loan in January, with the short-term deal lasting until June.

But the 30-year-old only managed to make one appearance with the Argentine side, as he battled injuries before the coronavirus crisis brought the league to a halt in March.

With the calendar getting closer to June, Rojo is facing the possibility that he will play just once for Estudiantes before returning to Old Trafford.

Rojo has admitted that he is dreading that outcome, and has pleaded with the Red Devils to let him stay in through the end of 2020.

"If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United’s management about the possibility of staying here for another six months," Rojo told Argentine radio program Estudiantes Y Su Gente.



"I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave after playing in so few games. I am completely recovered now, and fit to play once more."

Rojo played just nine times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2019-20 campaign as he fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

However, just after seeing the defender leave his side on loan, Solskjaer insisted that Rojo still has a future with United.

“Marcos is a lovely lad, he's got the fire in his belly, he's a winner and he wasn't getting enough football here," Solskjaer said.

“It was important for him to start playing. He wants to come back a fitter and better player, hopefully having played well for Estudiantes and helped [Estudiantes chairman] Seba [Veron] and his club, and gone to the Copa America. So that was something we just had to do.”

The 2020 Copa America has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rojo came up through the Estudiantes academy before making his professional debut in 2008. The defender would move to Europe in 2010 when he joined Russian outfit .

After a brief spell with Spartak, Rojo moved on to CP in before he joined Man Utd prior to the 2014-15 season.