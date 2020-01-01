'I was experiencing a nightmare' - Fiorentina's Kouame delighted about football return

The Ivorian forward can finally look forward to a return to action with Serie A matches set to resume on June 20

forward Christian Kouame has expressed his delight in the hope of being able to play again after months out injured.

The 22-year-old Ivorian has been out with an anterior cruciate ligament problem since November last year, and has been unable to make any appearances for his new club after joining Fiorentina on loan from in January.

The return of football activities after the original season schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic gives Kouame hope of getting back on the pitch, having used the lockdown period to intensify his fitness.

"It was a liberation, an incredible emotion. I don't hide from you that, at times, it seemed to me that I was experiencing a nightmare, with the fear that it would never end," Kouame told Corriere dello Sport as per Calcio Mercato.

"Going back to playing football now becomes a sign of hope for For example, children look at footballers like idols, dreaming of going their own way: here, seeing each other on the pitch, especially for them, can turn into a highway to dream again."

Safety measures have been put in place to allow for football's resumption, one of which is playing behind closed doors.

Though some have been against such a move, Kouame believes it is for the best.

"I can't wait to start playing again," he continued.

"For those who love the ball, to remain so long without being hard, even if I understand the strength of the decision taken. And now all the safety conditions must be guaranteed, for the athletes and for all the professionals.

"It is a factor that we are not so used to, but I say that important competitions such as the World Cup, the European Championships or even the Copa America are held in this period.

"We will be ready, alternative plans will be studied to allow us to make at the most, risking as little as possible."

Kouame's loan deal with Fiorentina ends in June, but there is no indication yet whether it will be terminated or extended for a period of time, or made permanent.

Giuseppe Iachini's side occupy the 13th spot on the log, five points clear of the relegation zone.