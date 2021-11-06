'I want the best for the club' - Man Utd boss Solskjaer tackles sack speculation after latest defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated his determination to turn things round at Manchester United, while admitting he was not happy with how the team was faring.

The Norwegian's job has come under increased scrutiny following October's 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool.

And another tame defeat on Saturday, this time to Manchester City, has only heightened pressure on the manager's shoulders, giving further weight to claims it is time for him to be sacked.

What was said?

"I have good communication with the club. I want the best for United and as long as I'm here I want to do everything I can to improve this,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports after going down 2-0 to City.

"We've been through this a few times and since the last home game it's been a very difficult period. Systems or style we need to be on the front foot more. I can't look at myself and say this is how I want United to be."

"Can I turn United's season around? Definitely. And you're right, back to where we should be, for me it's about back to what we started to look like, we started to look a proper team, we started to look like a team I like to see. We've had three or four weeks now of a disappointing spell.

"The result and performance against Tottenham was good but it's not what we want to look like, to put it that way.

“We want to be on the front foot and more aggressive. But unfortunately, we've had to try and get a few good results. We got a couple against Atalanta and Tottenham but today was a big step back."

The bigger picture

Despite making a fine start to the season and pulling off a significant transfer coup in the shape of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford, the general sentiment around the club is less Ole at the wheel than the wheels are falling off.

Saturday's reverse was United's fourth in their last six Premier League games, with only a strong win last weekend against Tottenham and a series of thrilling comebacks in the Champions League keeping tensions under control.

As a result of that run the Reds have dropped to fifth in the league standings, already nine points behind current leaders Chelsea after just 11 games of 2021-22.

