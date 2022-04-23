Former Bayern Munich ace Bastian Schweinsteiger unexpectedly found himself at the centre of the Bavarians' Bundesliga title celebrations on Saturday.

Bayern sewed up their 10th consecutive league crown with a 3-1 Klassiker victory over Borussia Dortmund which put the 2021-22 Bundesliga beyond doubt.

And amid the festivities, Thomas Muller found time to involve his ex-team-mate.

Watch Schweinsteiger get soaked during Bayern celebrations

Thomas Muller just soaked our on-site crew in beer 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TJXRWgyRAE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2022

What did Muller say about Bayern's success?

"That's wonderful. As Bayern Munich you compete to become German champion. You have to put it on the field first," Muller told reporters after the game.

Article continues below

"Becoming German champion is simply the most beautiful thing. Champions League is just the icing on the cake. The fans go to the stadium for the Bundesliga. Kingsley has won the championship in each of its seasons.

"It's not boring, it's outstanding. When you see how we played in the first half against Dortmund. You always have to go the maximum. I have to keep proving myself. It cannot be taken for granted that this always works."

Further reading