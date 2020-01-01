'I no longer expect Havertz to train with us' - Leverkusen boss resigned to losing Chelsea-bound midfielder

The Germany midfielder looks set to complete a move to Stamford Bridge before the new season gets underway

Peter Bosz says he doesn't expect Kai Havertz to train with any more, with the head coach now resigned to losing the -bound midfielder.

Goal has reported that Chelsea are closing in on a final deal for Havertz, having agreed to meet Leverkusen's £90 million ($120m) asking price.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a number of Europe's elite clubs in recent months, including , and , but the Blues look set to win the race for his signature ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Havertz will become Chelsea's record signing once the transfer is finalised, beating the previous mark set by Kepa when the Spanish goalkeeper moved to Stamford Bridge from for £71.6 million ($95m) in the summer of 2018.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has admitted that the Germany international is seeking to take the "next step" in his fledgling career, having seemingly reached the end of his journey at Bay Arena.

Havertz inspired Bosz's side to a fifth-place finish, the DFB Pokal final and the quarter-finals last term, scoring 18 goals in 45 appearances.

The talented playmaker reportedly failed to show up for pre-season medical checks on Sunday, with Kevin Volland also absent amid rumours of an imminent switch to .

Bosz doesn't think that he will be welcoming either player back into his ranks, as he told a press conference when quizzed on Leverkusen's preparations for the new campaign on Monday: "Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined.

"I no longer expect that Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz will train with us again.

"It is possible that other players will also switch. We definitely have to bring players in too."

Former Leverkusen and Chelsea star Michael Ballack has been among those to tip Havertz to thrive under the stewardship of Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Ballack told Bild earlier this month: "Havertz is a player that Lampard would help further develop, not least because he himself was a midfielder with an eye for goal, who was always moving into dangerous areas, looking to finish off a chance."