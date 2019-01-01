'I need that thrill of winning trophies' - McTominay dreaming of silverware with Manchester United

The Scottish midfielder thinks the Red Devils will be targeting major honours again next season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stewardship

Scott McTominay is eager to fulfil his "dream" of winning trophies at in the near future after establishing himself as a mainstay in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI.

McTominay was given a chance to prove himself in the senior squad during the second half of the 2017-18 campaign under Jose Mourinho, and ended up winning the Portuguese's trust with his combative displays in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old also endeared himself to Solskjaer when he was drafted in to replace Mourinho last December, and hasn't been dropped from a Premier League squad since way back in April.

McTominay has been arguably United's standout performer this term, racking up 18 appearances across all competitions in total - contributing three goals and one assist.

The international has already proved himself as a big-game player and is being touted as a future United captain, with the team starting to turn a corner after three successive victories - including a 2-1 derby triumph over .

McTominay is certain that the Red Devils are heading in the right direction, with it his desire to experience the "thrill" of lifting silverware sooner rather than later.

When asked to discuss United's recent form, McTominay said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: "I never look back. Like after the game the other day against Man City, I never look back and think, 'we've just done that to Manchester City in their own backyard'.

"A lot of people will have their opinions, I never really think too much about that. One game's done, onto the next one, let's win that one. That's my motto and always has been, in the reserves and youth team as well.

"The manager has said that to us; the best players are going to play and that's simple whenever you walk into a dressing room. It's not just playing academy players for the sake of it, it's playing them because he believes in those players and believes he can win trophies playing us.

"Hopefully next season and the seasons to come we can go on and win trophies as well. That's got to be the dream. I need that thrill of winning trophies and especially this football club, there's nowhere better to do it."

Mourinho, who returned to Premier League management with in November, recently described McTominay as United's best player when addressing questions over his handling of younger players throughout his career.

The Scottish midfielder says that he still holds ex-Red Devils boss "close to his heart", as he added on his rise to prominence at Old Trafford: "I was just being myself. Someone who effectively just wanted to go out there and give my life for the football club and for him (Mourinho) as the manager. It’s the same now with Ole, it’s no different to Jose.

"The way I feel about both of them is that they are very, very close to my heart. Mourinho would always want people who would go on the pitch and give absolutely everything. That’s what I did and I tried to show him I was a good player and he’s been amazing with me.

"I’ve spoken a lot about Jose and vice versa. We have that mutual respect as professionals as one who is now a manager at a different club and I’m playing for Man United. He’s a man who me and my family hold very, very close to our hearts."

McTominay and United face a crucial Premier League clash at home to on Sunday, before focus shifts to next Wednesday's quarter-final against Colchester.