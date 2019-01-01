'I love everyone' - Evra apologises for homophobic PSG rant

The former Manchester United defender was condemned by the Ligue 1 champions for his video criticising their recent Champions League defeat

Patrice Evra has posted a video to social media apologising for his homophobic rant at .

Following 's 3-1 victory over PSG in Paris, Evra posted clips of himself celebrating and mocking the Ligue 1 side.

The rant included expletives and homophobic slurs, but the former Red Devil has recorded a response apologising and explaining his actions.

"I am here to clarify, a massive, massive misunderstanding but we have to shut it down really quickly," Evra said on Twitter.

"I made a video, as a joke, as a friend, and the French media, they take it, because I use the word 'pede', and they translate it as I am against the gay people.

"I am not homophobic because you know who I am, I'm 'Mr. Love This Game'. I love everyone.

"If I offended someone, or I hurt someone, I really apologise, but it's not my intention, they [the French media] are just trying to put me down.

"I stand for equality, you have to be free, whatever you do in life, I would never judge anyone, my mum raised me and educated me that way, and you know what? Only God can judge me."

I love this game, and more importantly , I love EVERYONE. A quick message here to clear up any confusion! ❤️ #ILTG #positive4evra pic.twitter.com/92RuMIT9ao — Patrice Evra (@Evra) March 19, 2019

Evra then turned his attention to the French media, launching an attack on them for their coverage of him.

"We should be together, united, to make the world a better place. So please, stop this negativity, because you will never shut me down, okay?

"This is a massive message for the French media because they always twist my words.

"You know guys, I'm not playing anymore with the national team, so what's wrong with you? Is your life so boring?

"Why are you trying always to make the buzz, making my video everywhere? I don't want you to even put my video [up] of positive energy, because you are such a negative people.

"So please, guys, stop it, and you know what? I don't love your game, but I love this game!"