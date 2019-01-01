I-League to commence on November 30, official broadcaster to be confirmed within a week

The AIFF league committee met in New Delhi on Friday...

The will kick-start on November 30 and will have an official broadcaster, the All Football Federation (AIFF) league committee confirmed on Friday.

The league committee, in a meeting chaired by its chairman and the senior vice president of the AIFF Subrata Dutta, met at the AIFF Football House in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, the Indian FA has announced the kick-off date for I-League and confirmed that an official broadcaster will be named within a week's time.

It was also announced that a maximum of three foreign players can be replaced by a club during the course of the league season. THe U-22 player quota will be decided after a discussion with the clubs.

The committee has also reviewed submissions made by the state associations and after several deliberations, has approved ten clubs who'll undergo the second division club licensing process.

The ten clubs who have received approval are Bhawanipore FC, Mohammedan SC, Lonestar Kashmir, ARA FC, NGR Football Club Jammu, Kickstart FC Karnataka, FC Bengaluru United, FC Kerala, Garhwal FC and AU Rajasthan FC.

Additionally, reserve teams of , , , , , FC, FC, Hyderabad FC, Punjab FC alongside a developmental team of AIFF will also participate in the Second Division League 2019-20.