I-League 2018-19: Mahesh Singh scores to land crucial three points for Shillong Lajong

Shillong Lajong pick up their first win after 12 games...

Shillong Lajong stunned defending champions Minerva Punjab with a 1-0 victory at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Chandigarh on Friday afternoon.

It was Naorem Mahesh Singh who proved to be the difference between the two sides as he turned the match in Lajong's favour with a late winner (84').

Lancine Toure, who was once again deployed as a center forward by Minerva tactician Paul Munster, had a handful of opportunities throughout the first half but could nt make the best use of those.

The visitors slowly began building up attacks and nearly found the back of the net in the 26th minute when Kitboklang Pale flicked past Samuel Lalmuanpuia's pass past Deepak Devrani but couldn't direct his shot on target.

Despite having more of the ball and surrounding the Lajong box for longer periods of time, Minerva were unable to break down the defence of their opponents with most of the deliveries falling straight in the hands of rival goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Against the run of play, Khongsit put down a golden opportunity to give Lajong the lead in the 75th minute as he shot wide after being found by Pale at the edge of the box. It was then Mahesh Singh who broke the deadlock in the 84th minute after the rebound of Nidhin Lal's save fell for the Lajong substitute. It was fellow substitute Sheen Sohktung with the initial shot at goal.

Pale could have soon made it 2-0 after snatching the ball from Akashdeep but Nidhin Lal pulled off a save in a one-on-one situation to keep his side in the game.

More to follow...