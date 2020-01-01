I-League: East Bengal likely to sign Gurtej Singh from Hyderabad FC

The Punjabi defender is all set to join the Red and Golds from Hyderabad FC...

are all set to sign central defender Gurtej Singh from (ISL) side Hyderabad FC for the upcoming 2020-21 season, Goal can confirm.

Singh was a key member of the Hyderabadi club and had appeared in 13 ISL matches last season. He had made 108 clearances, 16 interceptions and 21 tackles and had also provided one assist.

The 30-year-old defender had made his debut in the cash-rich league in the 2017-18 season for and was an integral part of their squad. After Pune City got disbanded at the end of the 2018-19 season, Gurtej moved to the newly formed franchise Hyderabad FC.

More teams

The Punjabi defender had made his professional debut for JCT FC in 2010. After spending a season there, he moved to Pailan Arrows. He later plied his trade with top sides like and .

The Red and Golds have been busy in the transfer market lately. Earlier on Sunday, they had confirmed the signing of striker Balwant Singh and now Gurtej is likely to become the second signing of the season for the club. Gurtej will be a good replacement of central defender Mehtab Singh who is all set to join FC next season.

Other than Gurtej Singh, East Bengal are also interested in signing left-back Novin Gurung from FC.