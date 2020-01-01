I-League: Mohun Bagan’s win over Aizawl FC makes the Kolkata Derby inconsequential

Pride will be the only thing at stake in Sunday’s Kolkata derby as Mohun Bagan have bagged the title...

secured the 2019-20 title with a win over on Tuesday. The Green and Maroons won their fifth I-League title with four matches to spare.

Papa Babacar Diawara's 80th-minute strike was enough for the Green and Maroons to win the I-League title for the second time after a gap of five years. Mohun Bagan now have 39 points from 16 matches after today's win.

In their next fixture, Mohun Bagan will play against arch-rivals in their 17th match of the season on March 15 at the Salt Lake stadium. Unfortunately, though, the much-hyped Kolkata derby has now become inconsequential after Tuesday’s result.

More teams

Sunday’s derby will be the last time the two Kolkata clubs face-off in the I-League. Mohun Bagan, who have already entered into a merger with (ISL) side , will form a new entity next season and will ply their trade in the ISL.

It has been a stellar season for the Green and Maroons in the I-League as they have matched Dempo SC’s record from 2009-10 season where the Goan outfit had won the league title with four matches to spare. Bagan will also end their journey in the I-League with the joint highest number of titles with Dempo (5).