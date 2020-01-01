I-League: ATK's Sehnaj Singh set to join East Bengal

The 26-year-old Punjabi midfielder is all set to join the Red and Golds from ATK...

are all set to rope in defensive midfielder Sehnaj Singh from (ISL) side , Goal can confirm.

The midfielder is set to return to the Red and Golds after a gap of four years. He had earlier plied his trade for the Kolkata giants during the 2015-16 season.

Sehnaj, 26, had appeared in eight matches in the ISL for ATK last season. During the title-winning campaign, he completed put in 17 tackles, five interceptions and 21 clearances.

The Red and Golds are yet to finalise their place in the ISL next season but that has not stopped them from signing quality players. They have announced the signing of Balwant Singh, Gurtej Singh, Lalram Chullova and Novin Gurung. They are also in talks with 's versatile footballer Mohammed Irshad, as Goal confirmed earlier this week.

A product of Chandigarh Football Academy, the midfielder started his professional career at the All Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Pailan Arrows in 20111 before moving to Mumbai FC in 2013.

He had also played for the other Kolkata giants in 2014 and then again in 2016 and was an integral part of the Green Maroons' first winning side.

Singh has also played five international matches for . He made his debut in 2015 against Oman in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.