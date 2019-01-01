I-League 2018-19: East Bengal's Alejandro Menendez: Title race will depend on the consistency of the teams

The East Bengal coach was elated to win back to back Kolkata derbies and remain in the race for the I-League title...

East Bengal registered back to back derby wins as they went past arch-rivals. Mohun Bagan 2-0 at the Salt Lake stadium on Sunday in Kolkata.

Jobby Justin scored one and provided the assist for Jaime Santos Colado's goal to guide East Bengal to a memorable win and keep their hopes alive of winning the much elusive I-league title.

Speaking about his team's performance, coach Alejandro Menendez said, " Now my team is improving. The difference between the two derbies is that we played so well today and controlled the game throughout.

"I am very happy after winning these two derbies. I am also happy for my players and my supporters. My players are training very hard and are improving."

On executing setpieces perfectly on the pitch, Alejandro credited the closed door training which he conducted before the match.

The Spaniard said, "Of course we had trained the setpieces but we also did other training. The closed door was useful as we could concentrate on our style and performance level."

Like Khalid Jamil, the East Bengal coach also did not want to comment on the refereeing. He said, "Today's match was about the performance of the players. They did well in attack as well as in defence. I don't think the referee did not have any influence on the game today."





The former Real Madrid Castilla coach suggested that they did not plan separately for opposition's star player Sony Norde who was completely kept silent throughout the game with Lalramchullova leading the fight against the Haitian.

He said, "We didn't have anything special for Sony Norde. We prepared for the team. We prepared to stop them. Whenever Sony got the ball we tried to stop him. We didn't have any specific plans for him separately."

On Jobby's performance, the coach opined l, "I think that he is improving and making progress in every game. Not only because he is scoring. It is about how he is playing. He moving out of the box and coming in. He is a complete player. If he continues to play like this and improves he will get into the national side."

On the title race, The Red and Golds's boss suggested, "Many teams are fighting for the title and it will depend on the consistency of the teams. The more consistent team will win the title. Now we are in a good position to get the title after winning this match."

The Spaniard also complimented Kamalpreet Singh for his performance in the left-back position. He said, "I think Kamalpreet had a very good match and now Manoj will have to compete with him in the left-back position. More the competition in the team it is better for the improvement of the side."