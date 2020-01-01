East Bengal 0-1 Indian Arrows: India colts stun Red and Golds

Vikram Pratap Singh's solitary goal helped Indian Arrows create an upset against giants East Bengal...

beat 1-0 in their 10th match of the 2019-20 season on Saturday at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, West Bengal.

Skipper Vikram Pratap Singh scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute to help his side pick up their second win of the season.

Mario Rivera made two changes in the East Bengal lineup in his debut match as the head coach. Marti Crespi returned after a one-match suspension replacing Mehtab Singh and Tondonba Naorem replaced Kassim Aidara in the central midfield.

Venkatesh made three changes in the Indian Arrows lineup which lost to in their last game. Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Ajin Tom and Saurabh Meher replaced Samik Mitra, Hendry Antonay and Manvir Singh.

East Bengal commanded proceedings right from the beginning and created several chances but failed to find the back of the net. Marti Crespi got back to back chances to break the deadlock from Didika’s free-kicks in the 16th minute but failed to find the back of the net on both occasions from a very close range.

Indian Arrows played pressing football and continuously kept the opposition on their toes. They could have even taken the lead in the 36th minute had Nikhil Raj been a little more agile in front of the goal. Ayush Adhikari had curled a free-kick inside the box and Nikhil had an empty net to finish but he could not touch the ball.

Marcos and Jaime Santos came close to score within two minutes of the second half as they attempted headers of Brandon Vanlalremdika’s cross but Lalbiakhlua Jongte denied them.

The colts stunned the hosts by taking the lead in the 58th minute when Vikram Pratap Singh found the back of the net. Nikhil Raj initiated the move from a counter-attack and found Givson Singh at the edge of the box. Givson squared the ball to Vikram who slotted the ball home with a brilliant shot.

In search of an equaliser, Rivera brought in Ansumana Kromah at the hour mark. The Liberian had even found the back of the net in the 71st minute from Samad Ali Mallick’s corner but he was given offside.

Kromah missed the easiest chance of the match in the 85th minute from a point-blank range. Marti Crespi attempted a long-range shot which Jongte stopped. Kromah attempted a first time shot from the rebound from a handshaking distance but he blasted the ball above crossbar.