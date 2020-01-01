Quess East Bengal officials heckled by angry fans after defeat to Gokulam Kerala

The club CEO and COO were slapped, hit with shoes by angry fans after East Bengal suffered their second consecutive I-League defeat...

CEO Sanjit Sen and COO Biswajit Chatterjee were heckled by the fans after the Kolkata giants lost 1-3 against in an 2019-20 clash on Wednesday in Kalyani.

The agitated fans vented their frustration on the two club officials after East Bengal suffered their second consecutive loss. Sen and Chatterjee were slapped and hit with shoes by the angry supporters.

Speaking about the incident after the match, Sanjit Sen said, “As a fan of the club I felt bad. But I cannot do anything about this.”

When asked about the club's player recruitment policy that has received flak, Sen mentioned, “The technical staff is responsible for player recruitment. They (scouted) every player carefully before recruiting. Everything happened as per the coach’s direction.”

Alejandro Menendez refused to speak on the ugly incident after the game. He said, “I don’t know exactly what happened so I cannot comment on that. But I understand when the team loses the supporters are unhappy.”

East Bengal are now under immense pressure after back-to-back defeats before the all-important Kolkata derby. will start the derby at the top of the league table and are on a five-match winning streak whereas East Bengal are struggling at the fifth position.