I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC and NEROCA FC share spoils in goal laden game

NEROCA came back from a two-goal deficit to hold the defending champions...

defending champions could not preserve a 2-0 lead against NEROCA and were made to share spoils at the Nehru Stadium.

Katsumi Yusa (26’) and Mashoor Shereef Thangalakath (31’) Provided the hosts a two-goal lead but Khaiminthang Lhungdim (45+3’) and Boubacar Diarra (65’) ensured NEROCA walked away with a point.

The hosts pressed high in the opening minutes and created two chances through Pravitto Raju and Mashoor. But the opener arrived from a penalty after Katsumi buried it from the spot in the 26th minute.

Mashoor doubled his side’s advantage just five minutes later to put them in a strong position in the second quarter of the game. Khaiminthang pulled one back for the visitors just before the break to get them back into the game.

Katsumi came close to restoring Chennai’s two-goal advantage in the 54th minute when he was inches away from bagging a second, following a set-piece opportunity.

NEROCA’s persistence bore fruit when Diarra scored from the spot in the 65th minute to restore parity.

The defending champions enjoyed a lion’s share of possession but they spent more time in their own half and rarely created openings.

Katsumi was offered half a chance to score the winner in the 85th minute when he was one-on-one with the NEROCA custodian. But Marvin Phillip came off his line to deny the Japanese with a crucial tackle.

The tempo of the game mellowed down and both teams shook hands to take home one point each.