I-League 2018-19: Stanley Rosario - We have special plans for Sony Norde

The Aizawl coach appeared confident ahead of their clash against Bagan...

It was an unenvious task at hand to take charge at Aizawl FC, at a time when the former I-League champions are fighting a relegation battle. But after Stanley Rosario was roped in at the helm of affairs the north-eastern club have lost just once in four matches and that too against league leaders Chennai City FC.

Before his first home game as Aizawl coach, Rosario revealed his reason behind taking up the offer.

"I believe in myself and in Indian football, experience tells me that you can change things around at any point of time. This team has enormous potential which gave me more confidence. We have five matches and we have to make the best of opportunities.

"Aizawl were sinking. There was no motivation in the side. So I started working the boys and the recent win against Minerva have boosted our confidence a lot. Bringing back the confidence and belief was the most important thing besides the tactical part," stated the Bangalore-based coach.

On Saturday he will be locking horns against his former side Mohun Bagan and Rosario has chalked out a blueprint to contain the likes of Sony Norde and Aser Dipanda.

"It is a big match. They have a lot of firepower in the attacking third. We have plans to stop Sony Norde. We have to take the home advantage and go into the match with a positive mindset. "

Former Bagan player Ansumana Kromah will have a point to prove and Rosario thinks that he can be the trump card on Saturday.

"Kromah was injured and he is now fully fit. He played against NEROCA and Minerva. So he is in the thick of things. He is a skillful player and I am very much confident that he can change the game," stated the 58-year old coach.