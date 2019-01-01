I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir confirm third place with win over NEROCA

Danish Farooq's brace helps Real Kashmir register win over NEROCA FC away from home...

Real Kashmir FC beat NEROCA FC 3-1 in their 19th match of the I-League 2018-19 on Saturday at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Manipur.

Subhas Singh gave NEROCA the lead (19’) but Danish Farooq’s brace (29’ and 49’) and a strike from Bazie Armand (57’) sealed victory for the Snow . Felix Chidi scored a late consolation goal (90+5’) for the Manipuri club.

David Robertson made three changes in the Real Kashmir XI which went down 2-1 against East Bengal in their last match. Abednego Tetteh, who was sent off with a direct red card in the last match was replaced by Gnohere Krizo upfront.

The other two changes are Ritwik Kumar Das and Muhammad Hammad, who replaced Vicky Meetei and Abhas Thapa.

NEROCA boss Manuel Fraile Retamero too made three alterations in the Manipur club’s starting XI. Bishorjit Singh replaced Lalit Thapa under the woodwork. Saran Singh and Ashok Singh were the two other new faces who replaced Sebastian Thangmuansang and Felix Chidi.

Real Kashmir dominated proceedings in the first half but it was NEROCA who drew first blood in the 19th minute when Subhas Singh scored from Chencho Gyeltshen’s pass.

But the visitors came back into the game soon by netting the equaliser. Danish Farooq restored parity in the match in 29th minute. It was all square at half time as the two teams headed to the dressing rooms.

Danish Farooq completed his brace and gave his side the lead within just four minutes of the second half kick-off. Farooq slotted the ball home from Ritwik Das’ assist.

Former East Bengal midfielder Bazie Armand piled more misery on the hosts as he netted the third goal from Surchandra Singh’s corner-kick.

Just minutes before the full time whistle, substitute Felix Chidi pulled one back for NEROCA but it proved to be just a consolation goal for the home side in the end.

With the win against NEROCA, the I-League debutants confirmed the third position on the league table. They play their final match against Minerva Punjab FC.