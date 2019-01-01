I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan to 'keep it simple' under new coach Khalid Jamil

Mohun Bagan's newly appointed coach is taking it one match at a time...

Khalid Jamil returned for his second stint as a coach in Kolkata after he was handed over the responsibility of leading Mohun Bagan. The former East Bengal coach ducked most of the questions hurled at him in his first press meet as the Bagan coach in a style that was typical of Jamil.

When asked about why he chose to take up charge at Mohun Bagan when the Mariners are struggling and almost out of the title race Jamil said," I was waiting for a good offer. I like Kolkata. I liked the offer and I accepted it. It is a big and new challenge for me. It is my pleasure to be here. I have not thought about that (championship). I am just thinking about the next match."

The I-League winning coach had nothing but respect for Minerva Punjab although the visitors will be a depleted side when they take the field on Wednesday.

"Minerva is a good side. They are the champions. It will not be an easy match. They play as a team. Not thinking about (the situation) that they have only two foreigners."

When quizzed about the struggles of his own team, the coach remained unfazed.

"I am not thinking about the past. We need to think about tomorrow (Wednesday) and give the best. Everything will be fine. We will give everybody a chance and only the fit players will start. I told them (Mohun Bagan) to keep it simple. Think positive and we will do well. In football, it is normal that strikers are not getting goals. We have options but have not decided yet in what combination we will play," stated Jamil.

Jamil had a sweet and sour relationship with East Bengal officials and he made it clear that he did not leave East Bengal in his own accord.

"Firstly, I didn't leave East Bengal. But this is a new job and I must concentrate on this one. I have never misbehaved with anyone. I am human. I make mistakes but I try to rectify."

The I-League winning coach also said that he has no qualms in getting in touch with former coach Shankar Lal Chakraborty and will do so if required.

"He (Shankar Lal Chakraborty) is a good coach. He has been with the team for a long time. So if I need an opinion I will definitely contact him," signed off Jamil.