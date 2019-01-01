IM Vijayan: This was East Bengal’s last chance to win the I-League

The legendary Indian striker stated that the Red and Gold have been unlucky in the I-League…

East Bengal once again missed out on the chance to win the I-League yet again as they finished second at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Kolkata outfit have never won the top division league in the I-League era.

On the final day of the league season, East Bengal needed a win and also required Chennai City FC to drop points. However, Chennai won their game which meant that East Bengal’s victory didn’t really matter in the end.

“It was a thrilling game. In Coimbatore, Chennai were a goal down and it was a draw here. East Bengal’s chances were low at that point. But in the end, Chennai won 3-1.

“East Bengal are unlucky. It has been 16 years since when they last won when Suresh (Muttah) was there. Chennai have won with a one-point margin but I-League victory is a big deal,:” said I.M.Vijayan to Goal.

East Bengal are expected to pick the bid documents later this month for the Indian Super League (ISL) which means they wouldn’t be part of the I-League any more next season.

“This was the last chance for East Bengal to win the I-League. Next year, they will be in ISL is what I am hearing. They can continue with this coach (Alejandro Menendez), ISL is a different game and is being watched worldwide. It is the right step for Indian football's progress due to its exposure.”