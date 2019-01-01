I-League 2018-19: Aizawl come from behind to beat Gokulam Kerala

Gokulam Kerala are now winless in 13 matches...

An excellent second-half display helped Aizawl beat Gokulam Kerala 3-1 on Thursday at the EMS Stadium in Calicut and move to eigth on the I-League table.

Ramfangzauva (83) Lalkhawpuimawia (88) and Kromah (90+7) scored in the second-half to produce a fantastic turnaround late in the game, rendering Marcus Joseph's early goal useless.

Aizawl made three alterations to the lineup that held East Bengal on Monday. Govin Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela and Lalram Hmunmawia returned to the starting lineup. Hosts Gokulam Kerala also made three changes with Daniel Addo and Guilherme Castro serving suspensions. Shibinraj replaced Arnab Das in goal, new signing Andre Dennis started at centre-back and Suhair VP featured in the attack.

The hosts started on the front foot and denied their opponents time on the ball. Marcus Joseph was the focal point up front and troubled the defenders early on. He went close as he latched onto a through-ball into the box and skipped past the goalkeeper but failed to find the net from an tight angle.

The Trinidad and Tobago forward got on the scoresheet with a splendid free-kick in the ninth minute. Lalram Hmunmawia conceded an unnecessary foul on Imran Khan on the right and Joseph proved his dead-ball skills by finding the net and firing Gokulam into the lead.

Aizawl threatened at the half-hour as Isak Vanlalruatfela and Ansumanah Kromah combined well on the right flank. The striker was sent clear on goal by the winger but Shibinraj blocked the shot on target. The rebound fell perfectly for Leonce Dodoz whose shot was blocked by Abhishek Das inside the box.

Shibinraj continued to keep his team in the lead with a string of saves. Isak's shot from Dodoz' low cross was also kept out by the custodian. Arjun Jayaraj's cross from the left at the stroke of half-time found Pritam Singh in the centre whose shot struck the crossbar.

Aizawl had another chance to get back into game through a free-kick at the edge of the box conceded by Fabien Vorbe who fouled Hmingthan Mawia. Paul Ramfangzauva's delivery was tipped onto the crossbar by Shibinraj and the rebound was cleared away from the danger zone.

The crossbar denied the visitors again. In the 67th minute, a terrific Leonce Dodoz cross was met by Lalkhawpuimawia in the centre but his header hit the bar.

Aizawl produced a stunning late turnaround to go ahead and take all three points. Shibinraj made a hash of a pass from the back and gifted the ball to Lalkhawpuimawia. The goalie came off his line to attempt a rescue but the fall fell to Paul who found the net.

Kromah was in acres of space in the centre and was allowed to release Lalkhawpuimawia intto the box who turned well and slotted into the corner of the net to make it 2-1.

Andre was caught on the ball as Gokulam panicked in added time. Lalkhawpuimawia nicked the ball off his feet and played it to Kromah who beat the goalie from a one-on-one opportunity to seal three points for the visitors.