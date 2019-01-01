I-League 2018-19: East Bengal's title hopes go up in smoke

The Kolkata giants can only hope for divine intervention as the national league title dry-run looks to stretch further...

East Bengal entered the field of play on Monday evening knowing well that they could ill afford to drop points. On the eve of the tie, coach Alejandro Menendez mentioned that Chennai City FC, who are the league leaders, would drop points in their upcoming games.

However, only a few hours later on Sunday evening, the southern outfit thrashed Mohun Bagan 3-1 to dash East Bengal’s hopes.

17204 fans turned up at the Salt Lake Stadium to see the Red and Gold brigade play their final home game of the season. Almost each of those fans would have dreamed of the club lifting their first ever I-League title in three week’s time.

Jhonny Acosta, who participated in the 2018 World Cup, was suspended which meant that Salam Ranjan Singh made only his second start of the season. The former Bengaluru defender last played a competitive match on January 14 in ’s 1-0 loss to Bahrain at the Asian Cup.

The 23-year-old was rusty due to his lack of game time this season which was evident in the manner he gave the ball away on a few occasions.

For the goal which they conceded, Salam didn’t track Leonce Dodoz while Manoj Mohammad was guilty of playing the Ivorian striker onside. Instead of trying to close down Dodoz, Salam was busy asking for the offside flag to be raised.

It wouldn’t be unfair to state that Aizawl should have lead 2-0 at half-time. Goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar had already released the ball when Ansumana Kromah intercepted and scored. But referee Umesh Bora had other ideas and booked the Liberian instead for ‘obstruction’. This incident was similar to what happened in last season’s UEFA final where goalkeeper Loris Karius committed a similar mistake.

Aizawl head coach Stanley Rozario was left fuming and rightly so. The goal should have certainly stood. This incident was similar to what happened in last season’s UEFA Champions League final where FC goalkeeper Loris Karius committed a similar mistake which was capitalised upon by Karim Benzema.

In the second half, Menendez made a double substitution when he brought on Toni Dovale and Samad Ali Mallick around the hour mark. The two substitutes combined well to create the equalizer for Enrique Esqueda to score his seventh goal of the season.

Jobby Justin was unlucky to see his effort come off the upright late in the game, much to the disappointment of Menendez.

Aizawl were reduced to ten men in the 70th minute as Kareem Omolaja’s stamp on Justin and then his follow-up fit of dissent against the referee meant an early shower for the Nigerian.

However, Menendez’s side hardly threatened the Aizawl rearguard despite having numerical advantage.

While the point earned is crucial for Aizawl FC in their battle to avoid the drop, East Bengal have once again faltered in the business end of the season to see their title hopes go up in smoke.