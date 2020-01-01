'I know that there is interest' - Depay confirms Barcelona are considering transfer

The 26-year-old could be set to reunite with Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou as reports in France say negotiations are already underway

Memphis Depay has confirmed he is aware of interest from but says he is unsure on the likelihood of a move this summer.

The attacker has emerged as a top target for the Catalan side since former coach Ronald Koeman took over at Camp Nou last month

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Sunday that Barca are not the only team trying to sign in him, however, with Serie A side Roma showing interest, too.

Reports in claim that Barca are already in talks with Lyon over a deal for the 26-year-old, whose contract expires next summer.

While Memphis recently admitted he could leave the Ligue 1 side before the end of the season, he insists he does not know what will happen before the transfer window closes next month.

“We just have to see what will happen. I'll report to [Lyon] tomorrow and we'll see what happens," he told NOS after Netherlands' 1-0 defeat to in the on Monday.

"I haven't heard much more from my agent. I know that there is interest, but I don't have much more to say because I don't know much about it."

The former and winger was disappointed in Netherlands' performance as they were bested by Italy in the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, with Nicolo Barella heading in the decisive goal just before half-time.

"It had to do with the fact that we had little of the ball. The distances were huge. If we had the ball, then we had little energy to do things. No one was really free," he said when asked about his side's underwhelming display.

"We are winners and it is just a huge waste of such an evening. It was a tough game. We all have both feet on the ground."

Depay was shown a yellow card at the end of the game and will be suspended for the game against -Herzegovina on October 11.

The Dutch, who beat 1-0 in their Nations League opener on Friday, now sit a point behind Italy in the group.