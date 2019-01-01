'I haven't seen Guardiola or Klopp do that!' - Bemused Lampard unimpressed by Bielsa's scouting presentation

The Leeds manager's decision to showcase his extensive research into Derby and their tactics did not go down well with his counterpart

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has expressed his annoyance with Leeds United counterpart Marcelo Bielsa and the presentation he gave about his unorthodox coaching methods.

Bielsa admitted in a hastily-arranged press conference on Wednesday that spies had watched all of the club's opponents this season, with the issue having initially been raised when a Leeds employee was caught outside Derby's training ground ahead of their clash in the Championship.

The Argentinian faced widespread criticism for his actions, including from Lampard, and admitted it was not an isolated incident.

And speaking after his team's FA Cup penalty shoot-out win over Southampton, the former Chelsea midfielder expressed his bemusement at the steps taken by Bielsa in addressing the media on Wednesday.

"It's certainly a league issue now because it's the league, it's every team, so it's up to them [the EFL] to decide what goes on from now," he said.

"He gave an impression of himself. I haven't seen Pep Guardiola give that, I haven't seen Jurgen Klopp give that, [Mauricio] Pochettino give that. They do it behind closed doors definitely, but they don't do it to the public.

"It's probably a nice eye-opener for the fan to see it because most of these things are done behind closed doors. They're done everywhere so there's no amazement from anyone who works in football. They would not be amazed in the slightest, it's par for the course."

Lampard added: "[I'm] surprised, definitely. It's incredible."

Leeds issued a statement after the Derby game - which Bielsa's side won 2-0 - vowing to remind their manager of his responsibilities, while investigations have been launched by the English Football League and Football Association (FA).

The Championship leaders hold a four-point lead at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Sheffield United and Norwich City.

Next up for the Argentine and his side is a meeting with Stoke City on January 19, before they face Rotherham away from home on January 26.

Derby, meanwhile, take on Reading in their next fixture before an FA Cup fourth round clash with Accrington Stanley.