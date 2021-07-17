'I have unfinished business' - Lugano's Sasere on why he rejoined Hamrun Spartans

The 23-year-old striker discusses his decision for a second spell at Tas-Sikkina from the Swiss elite division side

Franklin Sasere says he chose a return to Hamrun Spartans because he has "unfinished business" in Malta, plus the atmosphere at Victor Tedesco Stadium is conducive for his growth in football.

The striker joined Lugano from Nigeria Professional Football League side Sunshine Stars in 2019, albeit, his inability to get regular playing time in Switzerland saw him loaned to Tas-Sikkina.

There, he scored 14 goals as Mark Buttigieg's men won the Maltese elite division diadem for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign.

Despite his notable pre-season form for the Swiss Super League, he was shipped to Hamrun Spartans for a second spell.

"My decision to return to Hamrun Spartans was not a tough one at all because I feel at home here. Also, the environment is very conducive for my growth as a footballer," Sasere told Goal.

"In addition, I feel like I have unfinished business with this great club. During my first spell, I emerged as the top scorer and also helped the team win the Maltese Premier League title - which earned us a ticket to next season's Champions League.

"This time around, I want to do more and prove to everyone that my performances in the 2020-21 campaign were not a fluke.

"Really, I feel happy here and the reception from the club management and fans have been great and that shows they really love and appreciate me. I can’t just wait for the season to start so that I repay them back for believing in me."

Asked if he regrets not been given a chance to prove his worth by manager Abel Brage in southern Switzerland, the 23-year-old added: "That's football and I have no regrets leaving Lugano.

"It would not make any sense remaining there and not getting regular playing time.

"I scored a couple of goals for them during this ongoing pre-season, so the reason why I preferred a loan move has nothing to do with my abilities on the field.

"The most important thing is that I am happy to be in Hamrun Spartans and I am in coach Buttigieg's plan. After the completion of next season, we shall see what the future holds."