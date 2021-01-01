'I hated every minute of it!' - Chelsea showed 'no purpose' in Tuchel's first game, says Cascarino

A former Blue wasn't impressed with the German's possession-based tactics against Wolves at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea showed "no purpose" in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge, says Tony Cascarino, who says he "hated every minute it".

Tuchel was drafted in to replace Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout at the start of the week, with a club legend having been axed for overseeing a poor run of results between December and early January.

The Blues turned to a man who led Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever Champions League final last season in the hope he could instantly turn the team's fortunes around, but his reign in west London got off to a dull start on Wednesday night.

Chelsea laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves which saw them stay eighth in the Premier League standings, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

Tuchel's side dominated possession throughout the contest but struggled to create any clear cut chances, while the Wanderers were unlucky not to snatch a winning goal on the break.

Cascarino was not impressed with the German's set-up on his Blues debut, and he criticised the 47-year-old for a lack of preparation with regards to picking his starting XI.

“I was surprised by his comments even before the game started,” the former Chelsea star told talkSPORT. “He said it was probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve ever had to make.

“I was thinking, ‘have you not watched a certain amount of videos before you coach your first game?’

“Watch their last ten games and you might have got a good idea what their best team is! I found it a very strange comment.

“And the performance? I hated every minute of it!

“Especially the first half. I could have gone and put the kettle on and made a cup of tea when Chelsea started to move.

“I probably could have got to my tea and started drinking it by the time they got to the 18-yard box.”

Cascarino added: “I’ve watched a lot of Dutch football and one of my biggest criticisms of it is that everybody plays the same way – possession-based with no purpose.

“You’ve got a similar scenario with France in the past ten years where teams will play this way; dominating the ball, never want to lose possession, but never really scared you.

Article continues below

“I hated what I saw in the first-half because, to me, possession-based football in the Premier League does pose different problems for you when you adopt that style.

“Wolves offered nothing’ they had two glorious chances but they offered nothing in the game. I didn’t like it.

“I could be totally wrong here, but if that’s the way Chelsea can play then Stamford Bridge… if there were any fans in there they’d be booing!”