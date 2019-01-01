'I don't want to be sold' - Tottenham-linked Ceballos plans Real Madrid stay

The Spain international "wants to feel important" but is not prepared to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on a permanent basis in the summer window

's rumoured pursuit of Dani Ceballos has become trickier with the midfielder declaring he does not want to be sold.

Ceballos, 22, has been mentioned as a potential makeweight in a deal that could send Christian Eriksen the other way.

have also been linked with a move for the former player, who signed a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2017.

But it appears the only hope the north London rivals have of engineering a deal is on a loan basis.

"I don't want to be sold," Ceballos told Onda Cero.

"I want to enjoy myself and feel important, wherever that may be. I have a bit of experience and I believe that next year will be my best year [yet].

"I play to have fun. I really want to show what I'm good at.

"This year hasn't been my best season. I wanted to get things off my chest.”

Ceballos made 13 starts in last season, up from four the previous campaign.

A full international, Ceballos is currently preparing to face in the final of the European Under-21 Championship.

He scored twice during the group stage, against and hosts .

Ceballos said ahead of a clash with Germany: "The important thing is that we're in the final.

"They came out on top two years ago. It was a tactically masterclass. We have the opportunity for revenge.

"This team has room to improve and we've still not reached our best level. We hope to be at our best in the final."

Article continues below

Once his international commitments are over, then Ceballos will be freed to focus on his club career.

He is seeing Real being linked with a number of marquee signings during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic have already arrived, with there the promise of more to come as the Blancos continue to mull over possible moves for the likes of Eriksen and midfielder Paul Pogba.