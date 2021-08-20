'I don't even know who Everton are playing' - James Rodriguez waiting on transfer update

The Colombian playmaker is seeing a move mooted before the summer deadline passes and is not keeping much of an eye on events at Goodison

James Rodriguez continues to see a summer transfer mooted before the August 31 deadline, with the Colombia international admitting: "I don't even know who Everton are playing".

The 30-year-old playmaker appears to have little future on Merseyside, with Rafa Benitez questioning his fitness during pre-season and leaving him out of a 2021-22 Premier League opener against Southampton.

The South American star is now waiting on updates regarding his next move, with little attention being paid to what his current colleagues have on their agenda.

What has been said?

Speaking on his personal Twitch channel, James said: "I will start training on Monday, I think.

"On the weekend I will not play, I don't even know who Everton are playing, can you please tell me?

"I think it is away because the last game was here at home. Ah, against Leeds they play, away from home, against [Marcelo] Bielsa, a difficult game, let's see what happens, hopefully they win."

Will James leave Everton?

The former Real Madrid star was reunited with ex-Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park during the summer of 2020.

He took in 26 appearances across all competitions last season, with six goals and eight assists contributed to the collective cause.

Ancelotti has departed, though, and James is now waiting to discover whether links to the likes of AC Milan and Atletico Madrid will deliver a change of scenery for him.

"I have faith that this season will be good for me, big things are coming for me," he added.

"Between now and August 31, anything can happen, I don't know where I'll play, I'll be where things go well."

