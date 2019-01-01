'I don't care if it's Alex Ferguson or the Pope' – Keane refuses to forgive former Man Utd manager

The former Red Devils captain has hit out at the club legend, suggesting some of his claims were 'nonsense'

Roy Keane denied Sir Alex Ferguson had 's best interests at heart as he reignited his feud with the former Red Devils manager.

Keane is one of United's most decorated former captains with seven Premier League titles and a crown among other honours, but a falling out with Ferguson saw him leave Manchester in 2005.

Ferguson was also critical of Keane in his autobiography released in 2013, and the latter has often been critical of the legendary manager.

Irishman Keane took aim at Ferguson again on Wednesday as he discussed his final days at United 14 years ago.

"I wouldn't forgive Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense," Keane told Off The Ball.

"I don't care if it's Alex Ferguson or the Pope, you're going to defend yourself.

"People talk about Ferguson's man-management. Nonsense. People said he always had the best interests of Manchester United at heart. Darren Ferguson [his son] won a medal. He was very lucky."

Keane joined United from in 1993, going on to win 17 trophies before moving to Scottish giants .

The 48-year-old has since managed Sunderland and Ipswich Town, while he also served as an assistant for , and Nottingham Forest.

Ferguson, meanwhile, led United to their last Premier League title in 2012-13 prior to his retirement at Old Trafford.

Though delivering plenty of silverware during his tenure, Keane has also previously claimed that the manager was self-interested.

"People say he stood by me in difficult times," Keane told the Sunday Times.

"But not when I was 34, not when I was coming towards the end. All of a sudden it was, 'Off you go, Roy'.

"People say Ferguson always does what is right for Man United. I don’t think he does. I think he does what is right for him."