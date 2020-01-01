I carry Drogba’s lesson with me every day, says Phoenix Rising's boss Schantz

Manager of the USL Championship side has revealed the teachings from the African football great remain valuable

Rick Schantz has disclosed lessons learnt from Didier Drogba remain valuable as Phoenix Rising manager.

The ex-Cote d’Ivoire captain played under the American during his brief spell at the Casino Arizona Field Tempe after leaving .



There, Drogba scored 17 goals in over 22 appearances while helping them to win the USL Western Conference title in 2018.

Reminiscing on his time with the two-time African player of the year, Schantz posted his photo of him with Drogba while revealing he had one of his best conversations after training.

He went further and said he still carries about the lessons from discussions with the great.

“One of the best conversations I ever had after training. Trust and communication is key. It was easy with Didier Drogba, lessons I carry with me every day at Phoenix Rising.

One of the best conversations I ever had after training. Trust and communication is key. It was easy with @didierdrogba Lessons I carry with me every day at @PHXRisingFC pic.twitter.com/wUkIwMM565 — Rick Schantz (@RickSchantz1) March 31, 2020

In his response, the legendary forward acknowledged the remark made by one of his former managers.“Thanks boss, not bad for a first season,” Drogba tweeted.Drogba's final professional match was the USL Cup final, a match that saw him close his career on a bitter note with a 1-0 loss to Louisville City.