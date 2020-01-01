'I cannot recreate what David did' - De Bruyne not looking to make up for Silva's Man City departure

The Belgian midfielder says that he must continue to play his own way despite the Spanish star's departure

star Kevin De Bruyne says he feels no pressure to replace David Silva's production as he insists that he cannot recreate the Spanish star's brilliance.

Silva's decade-long stay with the club ended this summer, with the Spaniard making the move to after playing 436 games for Manchester City.

Manchester City have not signed a direct replacement for Silva, with youngster Phil Foden earmarked as a player that can step in to the star's attacking midfield role.

But De Bruyne, who equalled Thierry Henry's assist record last season , is also a player that has been tasked with stepping into a different role in the attacking end in Silva's absence.

The Belgian star, though, doesn't see it that way, as he doesn't believe there's a real way to truly replace the former City star.

"David Silva was an incredible player for us. I cannot recreate what David does," De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

"I have to help my team the way I always try to do. Everybody has to play out their own quality.

"Of course it will be difficult because David was the master of tight spaces but I think we have people who can do the job. He will obviously be a miss inside and outside the pitch.

He added: "I think [my position] depends on the way the other team play. play with a back three so the manager wanted to push them high and play secure with the two defensive midfielders. We have so many attacking players so I can slot them in and they can do the rest."

De Bruyne began the Premier League season in fine form on Monday, leading City to a 3-1 victory over Wolves.

The Belgian scored a goal, provided an assist and drew a penalty in the victory, following a 13-goal and 20-assist campaign last time out.

After the match, De Bruyne played down his hot start, insisting that he isn't concerned with surpassing Henry's assist record nor putting up lofty goalscoring numbers.

"I would prefer to have five goals and five assists and go away with the title," he said. "You can contribute a lot in different ways.

"I'm a midfielder but I know these days it's a lot about statistics. I need to contribute in one way or another so that's what i'm trying to do."

Following Monday's win, Manchester City will now look ahead to a clash with Bournemouth on Thursday before a match against Leicester on Sunday in the Premier League.