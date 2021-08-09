'I am very grateful' - Nagelsmann reveals 'valuable' chats with Bayern predecessor Flick

The former RB Leipzig manager says he "exchanged views" with the new Germany head coach after replacing him at Allianz Arena

Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he has enjoyed "valuable" chats with his Bayern Munich predecessor Hansi Flick, who he is "very grateful" to for giving him advice.

Nagelsmann was drafted in to replace Flick at Allianz Arena at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, having spent the previous two years of his career at RB Leipzig.

Flick delivered a whole host of major trophies in the same time frame with Bayern, and has been on hand to pass down some of his wisdom to the man who will be expected to usher in a new era of success this season.

What's been said?

Speaking ahead of Bayern's opening Bundesliga fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, Nagelsmann told BR24 Sport of his conversations with the newly-appointed Germany head coach: "I talked to him, less about the past and things that might not have worked out.

"We exchanged views about the players, what is important to the players, what were his experiences with other players, what means a lot to them, what should be left out.

"It was valuable, I'm very grateful to him."

Nagelsmann & Flick compared

Flick took in spells as assistant manager for both the German national team and Bayern before taking the top job at Allianz Arena on an interim basis in November 2019.

The 56-year-old went on to deliver an unprecedented treble in his first few months at the helm, earning a permanent three-year contract in the process, and the trophies continued rolling in last season.

Bayern won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup before clinching their ninth successive Bundesliga title before Flick then took the decision to resign after a well-documented rift with sporting director Hasan Salihamidizic.

Nagelsmann was then identified as the prime candidate to step into the hot seat, with the 34-year-old having established himself as one of the best young coaches in Europe at Leipzig since joining the club in 2019.

He helped transform Leipzig into Bundesliga title contenders and Champions League semi-finalists, ultimately convincing Bayern to hand him a lucrative five-year deal.

Nagelsmann on transfers

Dayot Upamecano followed Nagelsmann to Bayern from RB Leipzig, while Omar Richards and Sven Ulreich have also been signed on free transfers, but it has been suggested that more reinforcements will be needed for the squad to challenge for silverware on both domestic and European fronts this term.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is among a number of high-profile names being linked with the German champions, and their talented young manager isn't ruling out any further acquisitions at this stage.

"We are in a daily exchange when it comes to the squad," Nagelsmann added. "If something happens that suits us and we can finance it, then nobody at Bayern Munich will say: 'No, we definitely won't'."

