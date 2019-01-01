‘I am so blessed to have a strong team of lions’ – Galatasaray’s Onyekuru revels after league triumph

The Nigerian put in a talismanic showing against Istanbul Basaksehir to fire the Lions to win the Turkish Super Lig title

Henry Onyekuru is “blessed to have a strong team of lions” after scoring the winner to fire past and emerge as Turkish Super Lig champions.

The title holders had a mountain to climb heading into the clash with the visitors who were also in contention for the league diadem.

Having gone a goal down through Rijad Bajic’s effort in the 17th minute, the Lions needed a flash of brilliance from somewhere and found it in the form of their Nigerian import.

Sofiane Feghouli levelled matters before Onyekuru delivered the winning strike when it was needed most.

After helping Gala secure their 22nd league title, Onyekuru took to social media to express his delight.

🏆Champions🏆We fought back from 1-0 in a very tough game. I am so blessed to have a strong team of lions with me to battle back and God gracing me to score the winning goal in this amazing victory! I am nothing without God and I am nothing without all your support.Thank You❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/jhAnXK3xBk — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) May 19, 2019

“Champions. We fought back from 1-0 in a very tough game. I am so blessed to have a strong team of lions with me to battle back and God gracing me to score the winning goal in this amazing victory! I am nothing without God and I am nothing without all your support. Thank You,” he tweeted.

The champions travel to Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium for their inconsequential last game of the season versus Sivasspor.

Article continues below

Onyekuru boasts of 14 league goals in 30 Super Lig appearances for Fatih Terim’s team this term.

He is among the 10 Super Eagles forwards invited for the 2019 build up.