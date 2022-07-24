'I am far from relaxed!' - Tuchel tears into Chelsea players after 'worrying' 4-0 pre-season loss to Arsenal

The Blues suffered a shockingly one-sided defeat against their Premier League rivals in their latest friendly outing

Thomas Tuchel was in no mood for excuses after Chelsea suffered a "worrying" 4-0 loss against their Premier League rivals Arsenal in a pre-season game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga were all on target as the Gunners sealed a comprehensive win in Sunday's clash.

The Chelsea boss aimed criticism at his own players after the loss and suggested that he is far from being "relaxed" ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Everton on August 6.

Chelsea 'simply not good enough'

Speaking to reporters after the match, the German manager said: "I am far from relaxed. We were simply not good enough. We were simply not competitive."

He also conceded that Arsenal were the better side and had come more prepared for the game than his group.

"The worrying part is that the level of commitment physically and mentally for this match was far higher for Arsenal than for us," said Tuchel.

"They played I think what is their strongest line-up and structure that you see now for several weeks. This was the line-up they will try to start for Premier League games.

"It was surely not our strongest line-up. This is a part of an explanation but only a little part and the other part is worrying.

"I cannot guarantee we will be ready in two weeks."

Tuchel says Chelsea still need 'urgent' signings

Chelsea's only two summer signings to date, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, both featured in the Arsenal loss.

Tuchel says the Blues urgently need more new faces in order to improve on their third place Premier League showing in 2021-22.

"I look at the last season and parts of the game where we struggled, parts of the season where we struggled, and then we got sanctioned and players left us and some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is," he added.

"So we had an urgent appeal for quality players, a huge amount of quality players. We got two quality players but we are not competitive like this. Unfortunately you could see it today."

Tuchel was, however, pleased with Koulibaly's 20-minute cameo.

"He was the best player," he said. "He was incredibly good I have to say."