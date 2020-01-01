Hwang Hee-chan takes Werner's old number as he swaps Salzburg for RB Leipzig

With the forward moving to Chelsea for the 2020-1 season, Leipzig have moved fast to bolster their attack with a signing from their sister club

Hwang Hee-chan is the latest player to make the jump from Salzburg to after his reported €14 million (£12.6m/$15.9m) move was confirmed on Wednesday.

international Hwang has signed a five-year contract and will wear the number 11 jersey, which will be vacated by Timo Werner following his move to .

Hwang initially joined up with Salzburg in 2016 and showed promise, scoring 12 goals in his first full season in the Austrian , which is still a personal best.

After a more underwhelming 2017-18 season, he went on loan to Hamburg in the German second tier, but his record of three goal involvements from 20 matches left a lot to be desired.

But upon his return to Salzburg, he thrived under new coach Jesse Marsch as he netted 11 times and set up another 13 in 's top flight, helping his side to the title.

"In Hee-chan Hwang we have signed a player who fits the profile of what we are looking for," Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche explained to the club's official website.

"He can play in any attacking position, on the wings or as a main man in the middle. He makes our attack more flexible with his speed and mobility. He had a great season in Austria, as both a goalscorer and provider, and he particularly impressed in the .”

Hwang added: "I’m excited for the new challenge at RB Leipzig! I want to help the team continue to be as successful as possible and achieve this young club’s ambitious goals.

"The club’s aims and style of football are both perfect for me. I want to take my next step as a professional here in Leipzig. On top of that, I want to score as many goals as possible."

He is the latest in a long line of players to move the move between the two Red Bull-owned clubs, and he could yet be followed out of Salzburg by several other sought-after potential stars.

Patson Daka, Dominik Szoboszlai and Karim Adeyemi are all reported to have admirers at big clubs around Europe.