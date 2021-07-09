Hugo Boumous: The most potent creative charge in ISL - What can fans expect from the midfielder?

OPTA Jeev shares some unique insight into Hugo Boumous' stats in the ISL

Lock, stock, and barrel. ATK Mohun Bagan are ready to fire all guns blazing in the next edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

They had been making the right moves in the transfer market with the signings of Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Ashutosh Mehta, and with the addition of Hugo Boumous, the writing is clear on the wall. The Mariners want to be the league champions and compete at the highest level in Asia.

The French midfielder joined the Kolkata-based side for an undisclosed fee which is already touted to have broken all records in Indian football and is expected to be in excess of INR 2 Crore. He was one of the best players in the league in the past couple of seasons in ISL and the likes of Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh will be delighted to have a player with such creativity behind them.

What can ATK Mohun Bagan fans expect of Hugo Boumous?

Simply put - a bounty of assists, and a few goals as well. His vision to find out players in the attacking third remains unparalleled and with the likes of Krishna and Singh upfront, goal scoring should not be a problem for Bagan.

Boumous has played 58 games so far in ISL and has been involved in 42 goals (19 goals and 23 assists).

Team Season Games Played Goals Assists FC Goa 2017-18 8 2 2 FC Goa 2018-19 19 3 5 FC Goa 2019-20 15 11 9 Mumbai City 2020-21 16 3 7

Who has created the most number of big chances in ISL?

Boumous can dictate the tempo of a match and can control proceedings with his wide range of passing. He likes to go forward with the ball and there are only a few players in ISL who can be as menacing as him in the attacking third. Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, no player has made more assists than him in the league (21), seven more than any other player. 14 of these assists were from open play.

Player Games Played Assists Hugo Boumous 50 21 Roy Krishna 44 14 Brandon Fernandes 47 13 Dimas Delgado 50 11 Jerry Mawihmingthanga 46 11

The two-time ISL Shield winner has also created the most number of big chances since the 2018-19 season, which further amplifies his impact in the opponents' half.

Player Games Played Assists Hugo Boumous 99 24 Federico Gallego 112 23 Ahmed Jahouh 76 18 Lallianzuala Chhangte 72 17 Brandon Fernandes 107 15

Boumous- The difference maker

With Boumous on the field, Mumbai City's chances of winning a match went up by almost 20 per cent.