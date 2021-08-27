Hudson-Odoi misses out on England U21s as Elliott and Smith Rowe called up by new manager Carsley

The Chelsea midfielder has decided to remain at Chelsea after talks with the manager, while Harvey Elliott has been called up for the first time

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has missed out on a place in the England Under 21 team for the upcoming matches against Romania and Kosovo.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute for Chelsea's first two Premier League matches of the season, though he did start in the UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal.

Hudson-Odoi was a notable omission from the squad ahead of the 2023 Under 21 European Championship qualifying matches and coach Lee Carsley says it was the player's choice.

What has been said?

"Callum is a player that we really like," Carsley, who replaced Aidy Boothroyd at the helm of the team in July, said.

Introducing your #YoungLions 🦁



Lee Carsley has named 24 players in his squad for the upcoming games against Romania and Kosovo: — England (@England) August 27, 2021

"I’ve had some really good conversations with him and his advisor and Callum felt that it wasn’t the right time for him at the minute to come with England.

"He’s stayed back at Chelsea to work on his development there. I respected that decision and that was it really."

Elliott and Smith Rowe called up

While Hudson-Odoi misses out, Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been named in the 24-man list for the first time.

The 18-year-old winger has played in both of his club's Premier League matches this season, being included in the starting XI as they beat Burnley 2-0 last week.

Fellow Reds player Curtis Jones is also named in the team but is suspended for the clash against Kosovo.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who made his U21 debut in March this year, has also been called up alongside his team-mate Folarin Balogun.

Tottenham duo Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp and Marc Guehi, who recently joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea, are involved, too.

When do the U21s play?

England will play their first game under new coach Carsley against Romania on September 3.

Four days later, they will begin their U21 Euro qualifying campaign with a home match against Kosovo.

England's group also consists of Albania, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Andorra.

