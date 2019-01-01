Huddersfield relegated from Premier League

A 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace confirmed the Terriers' relegation and imminent return to the Championship

were the first team to be relegated from the Premier League in the 2018-19 season after suffering a 2-0 defeat at on Saturday.

The Terriers have endured a dreadful second season in 's top flight and were condemned to the drop by Luka Milivojevic's penalty and a Patrick van Aanholt strike.

It was their fourth loss in a row, having recently failed to pick up points against West Ham as well as Bournemouth and relegation rivals and Hove Albion.

Their loss, combined with wins for and over and Brighton respectively, left them 19 points adrift of safety with six games remaining.

After earning promotion via the play-offs in 2016-17, Huddersfield sensationally avoided relegation back to the Championship under German coach David Wagner.

However, they struggled to replicate their impressive performances of 2017-18 and Wagner left the club last January with Huddersfield eight points shy of 17th.

They have won just one game under his replacement Jan Siewert, who can now look ahead to the prospect of a Championship campaign next term.

The Terriers' joined as the only clubs to be relegated from the Premier League before the end of March.

The likes of , , Burnley, Brighton and Southampton remain in the fight to avoid relegation, but Palace's win over Huddersfield moves them away from the drop zone.

Roy Hodgson's side have moved up to 13th place in the table, eight points clear of the drop.