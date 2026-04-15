The Seattle Sounders are back under the lights of Lumen Field with a massive mountain to climb, as they look to overturn a two-goal deficit and spark a legendary comeback against a clinical Tigres side in a must-win CONCACAFquarterfinal second-leg clash.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Seattle Sounders FC vs Tigres as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Tigres kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders vs Tigres kicks off on 16 Apr at 23:30 EST and 04:30 GMT.

Match preview

Following an exhausting eight-match road stretch, the Seattle Sounders finally return home, needing a flawless night to keep their continental dreams alive. The task is steep: a 2-0 defeat in Monterrey means Seattle must win by three goals to advance outright, as even a single strike from Tigres would trigger the away-goals rule and force the Rave Green to find four.

While history is on their side, recalling the legendary 2013 comeback where they became the first MLS team to eliminate a Mexican opponent, the present challenge is formidable.

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Tigres arrives with a clinical edge, led by Ozziel Herrera and a veteran backline that stifled Seattle’s attack in the first-leg. However, with Paul Rothrock in career-best form and Albert Rusnak back pulling the strings in midfield, the Sounders will look to harness the energy of a long-awaited home crowd to overturn the deficit and secure a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal berth against either Nashville SC or CF America.

Players to watch

For the Sounders, Rothrock has become an indispensable spark plug in the attack, coming off a milestone 100th appearance and proving he has the vision to unlock stubborn Liga MX defences when the stakes are highest.

He’ll be squaring off against Tigres’ clinical playmaker Herrera, who already made his mark with a goal in the first-leg and possesses the dangerous ability to kill the series with a single counter-attacking run.

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The tactical battle between Rothrock’s creative movement and Herrera’s finishing will likely dictate whether Seattle can orchestrate a comeback or if the visitors will comfortably punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC vs Tigres Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Schmetzer Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Pizarro

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Tigres today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: