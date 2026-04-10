After back‑to‑back defeats, Real Madrid return to La Liga action at the Bernabéu, where they’ll look to get back on track against Girona.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Real Madrid vs Girona as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Girona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Real Madrid vs Girona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Girona kicks off on 10 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Real Madrid’s push for the La Liga title took a serious blow last weekend. A 2-1 loss to struggling Mallorca, followed by Barcelona’s late win over Atlético Madrid, has left them seven points adrift at the top. To have any chance of catching their rivals, Los Blancos will likely need to win all eight of their remaining league fixtures. At the same time, Álvaro Arbeloa’s side face pressure in Europe after a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Girona comes next in the league before Madrid head to Germany for the return leg, where they’ll need something special to stay in the competition.

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At the Bernabéu, Madrid have been strong, winning 13 of their 15 league games this season, but Girona won’t be easy opponents. The Catalan side have collected 15 points from 15 away matches and arrive with confidence after beating Villarreal 1-0. Historically, Madrid have had the upper hand, winning four of the last five meetings, including a 2-0 victory in this fixture last season. Even so, Girona have caused problems before, famously winning at the Bernabéu in 2019 and taking their first ever victory over Madrid back in 2017.

Girona’s recent form has been steady, with six points from their last three games thanks to wins over Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao. Sitting 12th in the table, they’re comfortably clear of the relegation zone and within reach of the top half, though a mid‑table finish looks most likely. With Madrid juggling league and European ambitions, Girona will sense an opportunity to catch them slightly distracted in this matchup.

Key stats & injury news

Real Madrid will be missing a few key names - Rodrygo is out with a knee problem, Thibaut Courtois is sidelined by a thigh injury, and Franco Mastantuono is suspended. Ferland Mendy is also a concern, with a hamstring issue that will require a late fitness check.

Girona have their own absentees - Portu, Donny van de Beek, Juan Carlos, Marc‑André ter Stegen, and Ricard Artero are all unavailable through injury. Vladyslav Vanat and Daley Blind both came off against Villarreal last time out, and Vanat looks the more likely to miss this one.

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In terms of the head‑to‑head, Madrid have won eight of the 13 meetings between the sides, though the reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Girona today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: