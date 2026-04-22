The stage is set at the iconic Parc des Princes where league leaders Paris Saint-Germain are ready to turn the page and reassert their dominance as they host a struggling Nantes side desperate to claw their way out of the relegation zone.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes kicks off on 22 Apr at 13:00 EST and 18:00 GMT.

Match preview

Paris Saint-Germain head into this midweek clash with a clear mission: to steady the ship and consolidate their position at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Despite a recent stumble losing 2-1 to Lyon over the weekend, the Parisians remain the team to beat at home, where they continue to be a relentless attacking force.

Getty Images

For Nantes, the challenge could hardly be greater. Currently hovering in the relegation spots, the Canaries have found points hard to come by lately and face the daunting task of containing a PSG squad that rarely blanks in front of their own fans. While the hosts will be looking for a clinical performance to silence any doubters, Nantes will likely set up to frustrate, hoping to snatch a result that could prove season-defining in their battle for survival.

Key stats & injury news

As for the numbers and team news, PSG’s home record remains a fortress, having scored in nearly every league outing at the Parc des Princes since last season, with attacking threats like Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola leading the charge. Conversely, Nantes have struggled significantly on the road, with goalscoring issues often plaguing their away days.

Getty Images

In terms of availability, the atmosphere is tense for both sides; PSG have been managing fitness concerns for key players like Vitinha and Nuno Mendes, which may force tactical tweaks from the manager. Meanwhile, Nantes will have to navigate this high-pressure encounter without the suspended Dehmaine Tabibou, further complicating their defensive efforts against one of the most prolific attacks in the country.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: